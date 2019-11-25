Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Israeli mobile operators acquire 5G spectrum in tender

Thursday 13 August 2020 | 13:03 CET | News

Israel has completed a tender of 5G spectrum, with all three network operators receiving the same amount of spectrum.

Cellcom said it won with its partners 10MHz in the 700MHz band, 20MHz in the 2600MHz band and 100MHz in the 3500-3800 MHz range. It will pay for the frequencies in September 2022 total licence fees of ILS 115 million. 

Partner Communications for its part said it won 10MHz in the 700MHz frequency band, 20MHz in the 2600MHz band and 100MHz in the 3500MHz band for a total ILS 62.38 million. This shall be paid equally by the company and HOT Mobile, with which it operates a joint radio network.

Pelephone secured the same amount of spectrum, for a total price of ILS 88 million, Globes reported. The operator already launched 5G services a week ago. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellcom / HOT Mobile / Partner Communications / Pelephone
Countries: Israel
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Pelephone launches 5G network in Israel
5 Aug | Israel | News
Israeli regulator delays 5G frequency auction by 2 weeks as operators seek more time
25 Nov 2019 | Israel | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Aug TDC Q2 results
14 Aug Rovio H1 2020
17 Aug Cellcom Q2 2020
17 Aug Bezeq Q2 2020
18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba June quarter
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now