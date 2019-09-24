Edition: International
Israel's Hot offers to buy Partner Communications

Wednesday 29 January 2020 | 11:10 CET | News

Altice Europe has confirmed that its fully owned subsidiary in Israel, Hot has submitted an offer for 100 percent of Partner Communications. Hot already works with Partner on mobile roaming and a takeover would help it achieve a nationwide mobile network. Partner meanwhile would be able to build up its fixed business with access to Hot's cable network. 

In a statement, Altice Europe said no final decision has been taken, and it is yet uncertain that any such transaction will be concluded and under which terms. The company did not disclose financial terms of its offer. 

The bid follows Partner's largest shareholder saying last year that he plans to give up its stake. The majority of Partner's shares are listed on the stock market. 

Partner said in a statement that it had received the offer and would study the proposal. Further details were not disclosed. 



Categories: General
Companies: Altice Europe / HoT / Partner Communications
Countries: Israel
