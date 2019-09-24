Israel's Hot offers to buy Partner Communications

Altice Europe has confirmed that its fully owned subsidiary in Israel, Hot has submitted an offer for 100 percent of Partner Communications. Hot already works with Partner on mobile roaming and a takeover would help it achieve a nationwide mobile network. Partner meanwhile would be able to build up its fixed business with access to Hot's cable network.
In a statement, Altice Europe said no final decision has been taken, and it is yet uncertain that any such transaction will be concluded and under which terms. The company did not disclose financial terms of its offer.
The bid follows Partner's largest shareholder saying last year that he plans to give up its stake. The majority of Partner's shares are listed on the stock market.
Partner said in a statement that it had received the offer and would study the proposal. Further details were not disclosed.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions