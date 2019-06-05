Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Italian govt conditionally approves Vodafone-Huawei 5G deal - report

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 10:18 CET | News
The new Italian government of prime minister Mario Draghi has given its conditional approval to Vodafone Italia's use of equipment made by China's Huawei to build its 5G radio access network, according to two unnamed sources cited by Reuters. The deal was authorised by the government on 20 May, with one source indicating that an extremely high security threshold was imposed as well as restrictions on remote intervention by Huawei to fix technical issues. Neither company commented on the story.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Vodafone Italia
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone to build European R&D centre in Malaga
Published 28 May 2021 13:49 CET | Spain
The southern Spanish city of Malaga has been selected as the home of the new Vodafone Business European research and development ...

Vodafone, IBM launch 5G connected bus project in Milan
Published 07 May 2021 11:26 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia and IBM have joined forces with Milan city council, public transport company ATM and the city's Politecnico ...

TIM seeking to cancel Huawei 5G network deal - report
Published 30 Apr 2021 09:37 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has sent a letter to Huawei informing the Chinese vendor of its intention to cancel a contract to build part ...

Vodafone Italia providing FerrovieNord with 5G-assisted maintenance service
Published 20 Apr 2021 15:29 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has launched its first 5G commercial service in a business environment in partnership with northern Italian rail ...

Vodafone Italia launches 'GameNow' 5G cloud gaming platform
Published 15 Apr 2021 08:49 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has officially launched a new cloud-based gaming service called GameNow that's designed to take advantage of the ...

Vodafone Italia expands 5G network to 20 more cities
Published 06 Apr 2021 08:53 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has officially activated its 5G network in another 20 cities all over the country, up from the five cities ...

Vodafone Italia's 5G network close to 100% coverage in Milan
Published 03 Dec 2020 15:10 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia said its 5G network in Milan has exceed 90 percent coverage around 18 months after it was activated, converting ...

Vodafone UK pledges to use open RAN technology from smaller vendors

Published 02 Nov 2020 13:50 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone plans to install equipment from smaller 'open RAN' vendors to provide signals for one fifth of its UK 5G network by ...

Vodafone Germany CEO warns Huawei exclusion would delay 5G networks up to 5 years

Published 02 Nov 2020 10:07 CET | Germany
Hannes Ametsreiter, the chief executive officer of Vodafone Germany, has warned in an interview with the magazine Focus that ...

Italian government blocks Fastweb-Huawei 5G deal - report
Published 26 Oct 2020 09:12 CET | Italy
The Italian government has blocked domestic operator Fastweb from contracting China's Huawei to supply equipment to build its 5G ...

TIM set to exclude Huawei from 5G core network tender - report
Published 10 Jul 2020 11:07 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has decided to exclude Huawei from a lucrative tender to build its 5G core network in both Italy and Brazil, ...

Huawei should be permitted to bid for Italy 5G contracts - industry minister
Published 23 Dec 2019 09:30 CET | Italy
China's Huawei should be permitted to develop Italy's 5G network infrastructure as it "offers the best solutions at the best ...

New Italian govt to extend 'golden power' legislation to 5G services
Published 06 Sep 2019 15:45 CET | Italy
The new Italian government of prime minister Giuseppe Conte has extended so-called 'golden power' legislation aimed at protecting ...

Vodafone Italia switches on 5G in 5 cities, rising to 100 by 2021
Published 05 Jun 2019 15:37 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has switched on its 5G network in five cities across the country ahead of the Vodafone group's launch of 5G ...





Related Info

Vodafone to build European R&D centre in Malaga
28 May | Spain | News
Vodafone, IBM launch 5G connected bus project in Milan
7 May | Italy | News
TIM seeking to cancel Huawei 5G network deal - report
30 Apr | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia providing FerrovieNord with 5G-assisted maintenance service
20 Apr | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia launches 'GameNow' 5G cloud gaming platform
15 Apr | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia expands 5G network to 20 more cities
6 Apr | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia's 5G network close to 100% coverage in Milan
3 Dec 2020 | Italy | News
Vodafone UK pledges to use open RAN technology from smaller vendors
2 Nov 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone Germany CEO warns Huawei exclusion would delay 5G networks up to 5 years
2 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Italian government blocks Fastweb-Huawei 5G deal - report
26 Oct 2020 | Italy | News
TIM set to exclude Huawei from 5G core network tender - report
10 Jul 2020 | Italy | News
Huawei should be permitted to bid for Italy 5G contracts - industry minister
23 Dec 2019 | Italy | News
New Italian govt to extend 'golden power' legislation to 5G services
6 Sep 2019 | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia switches on 5G in 5 cities, rising to 100 by 2021
5 Jun 2019 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
01 Jun HP Enterprise fiscal Q2
01 Jun Computex
02 Jun Semtech fiscal Q1
03 Jun Broadcom Q2
03 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
06 Jun OFC 2021
07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now