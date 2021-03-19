Edition: International
Italy allocates EUR 3.7 bln to bring gigabit services to 7 mln addresses

Monday 17 January 2022 | 09:13 CET | News
Italy's state-owned infrastructure agency Infratel announced the launch of a tender to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to nearly 7 million addresses in grey areas all over the country as part of the government's post-pandemic National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The tender is one of the first of a number of processes that come under the 'Italia a 1 Giga' project to promote the development of fibre and 5G networks, with several more set to be launched over the next 3 months. 

This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

