Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Italy and France remain cheapest for mobile services – study

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 13:33 CET | News
A benchmark study comparing six countries found that mobile users in France and Italy benefit from the cheapest retail prices for a SIM-only voice and data plan with a 50 GB data allowance. The finding is part of the latest annual research commissioned by French telecom federation FFTelecoms from consultancy Arthur D. Little.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Countries: Europe / France
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Fibre connections make up 43% of French fixed broadband market in Q3
Published 14 Dec 2021 11:30 CET | France
French fixed broadband operators recorded 980,000 FTTP net additions in the three months to September (+969,000 in Q2), according ...

Orange retains lead in French mobile network quality – Arcep
Published 22 Nov 2021 08:51 CET | France
Orange confirmed its leading position in mobile quality of service among French networks, according to the latest set of QoS ...

French telecom sector sees 8% capex rise in 2020, hits new record in FTTH investment
Published 26 May 2021 14:12 CET | France
French telecom operators recorded a new high in fixed network investments, with their estimated spend growing to EUR 8.3 billion ...





Related Info

Fibre connections make up 43% of French fixed broadband market in Q3
14 Dec | France | News
Orange retains lead in French mobile network quality – Arcep
22 Nov | France | News
French telecom sector sees 8% capex rise in 2020, hits new record in FTTH investment
26 May | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Dec SD-WAN & SASE Summit
14 Dec Oppo Inno World
16 Dec Alibaba Investor Day
16 Dec World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum
17 Dec Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q3
20 Dec Micron Technology fiscal Q1
21 Dec Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q2
21 Dec Blackberry fiscal Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now