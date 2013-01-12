Edition: International
Italy fines Google, Apple EUR 20 mln for 'aggressive' data use

Friday 26 November 2021 | 10:43 CET | News
Italy's antitrust and competition authority AGCM has fined Google and Apple EUR 10 million each for breaching the country's Consumer Code with "aggressive practices" related to acquisition and use of customer data for commercial purposes. AGCM said the fine is the maximum it can apply under current legislation, adding that "neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends".

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Google
Countries: Italy
