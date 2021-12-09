Edition: International
Italy hands Amazon EUR 1.13 bln fine for harming competition in e-commerce logistics

Thursday 9 December 2021 | 09:07 CET | News
Update: 9 December 2021 | 13:53 CET
Italy's antitrust and competition authority AGCM said it has fined Amazon a total of EUR 1.13 billion for alleged abuse of market dominance in e-commerce logistics services. Specifically, the regulator said Amazon had harmed competing operators by favouring the adoption of its own logistics service – Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) – among sellers active on Amazon.it to the detriment of logistics services offered by competing operators, and to strengthen its own dominant position.

[09/12/2021 13:53- Update: Adds Amazon statement in response to the fine.]

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon
Countries: Italy
