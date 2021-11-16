Edition: International
Italy to invest EUR 2 bln in upgrading infra for 5G

Tuesday 16 November 2021 | 14:32 CET | News
The Italian government is planning to invest at least EUR 2 billion to extend and upgrade the country's 5G networks by 2026, according to a coverage map published by state-owned infrastructure agency Infratel. The Italy 5G plan aims to ensure all parts of the country, even remote "white" areas, can access 5G networks at speeds of at least 150Mbps via funds freed up via tenders to be launched at the start of next year, according to recent comments by Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

