Italy's AGCM launches probe into DAZN-TIM Serie A deal

Thursday 8 July 2021 | 10:51 CET | News
Update: 8 July 2021 | 13:23 CET
Italy's antitrust and competition authority AGCM has launched an investigation into the agreement between sports streaming service DAZN and Telecom Italia (TIM) to jointly air the top-tier Serie A football league for the next 3 seasons. In a statement, the watchdog said it would looking into whether the deal could "lead to significant distortions of competition," above all "in the pay-TV market and related businesses, such as fixed retail, wholesale broadband, ultra-broadband and mobile telecommunications services."

[08/07/2021 13:23- Update: Adds TIM response.]

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Dazn / Mediaset / Sky Italia / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
