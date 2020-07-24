Edition: International
Italy's PosteMobile to debut FTTH offer in H2

Monday 22 March 2021 | 08:56 CET | News
The Italian post office (Poste Italiane) has confirmed plans to launch its first fibre-to-the-home offer in the second half of this year via its PosteMobile MVNO. After signing contracts with Telecom Italia (TIM) and wholesale operator Open Fiber last summer, the post office announced at the presentation of its new '2024 Sustain & Innovate' strategic plan that it will be rolling out its inaugural FTTH offer later this year with a view to boosting the cross-selling activity of its Payments and Mobile segment. The aim is to reach 5.1 million mobile and fixed line customers by 2024, rising to

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / PosteMobile / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
