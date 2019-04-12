Edition: International
Japan Display abandons investment deal with Suwa consortium, still in talks with Ichigo for financing

Wednesday 8 January 2020 | 09:08 CET | News

Japan Display has abandoned its investment deal with the Suwa consortium, after it was unable to reach a final agreement on the capital injection by year-end. The company said it remains in talks with the Ichigo Trust on additional funding and hopes to complete the deal within the next couple months. 

The deal with the Suwa consortium was first announced in April as a rescue package for the displaymaker, which has struggled with the industry transition from LCD to OLED screens. However, the consortium repeatedly lost investors in the course of the negotiations, requiring JDI to seek new partners, including a deal with one of its key customers, Apple

In December JDI announced it was also in talks with the private equity firm Ichigo on a JPY 80-90 billion investment in the company. It's now ended the discussions with the remaining members of the Suwa consortium in favour of pursuing an agreement with Ichigo. JDI said it expects to reach a final agreement with Ichigo in January and complete the financing by February or March. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Japan Display
Countries: World
