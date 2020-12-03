Edition: International
Jumia places 8 million ADS for USD 231 mln

Thursday 3 December 2020 | 13:34 CET | News

Jumia said it has completed the sale of an offering of 7.97 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an average price of USD 30.51 per ADS, generating aggregate gross process of USD 243.2 million. Net of commissions and expenses, proceeds are expected to be USD 231.4 million. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

On 30 November, Jumia filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of 7.97 million ADSs through an "at the market" offering with Citigroup Global Markets as Jumia’s agent.



Categories: Internet
Companies: Jumia
Countries: World
