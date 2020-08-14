Edition: International
Jumia revenue falls 15% in Q4, annual active consumers up 12%

Thursday 25 February 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
African e-commerce group Jumia's revenue decreased by 15.3 percent to EUR 41.8 million in the three months to 31 December 2020. Annual active consumers reached 6.8 million, up 12 percent year-on-year, with continued growth in both new and returning consumers. Orders fell 2.6 percent to EUR 8.1 million from 8.3 million after a 14 percent drop in transactions on the JumiaPay app, while orders on the rest of the platform were stable.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Jumia
Countries: Africa
