Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Juniper buys 128 Technology for USD 450 mln

Monday 19 October 2020 | 16:52 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Juniper Networks said it has agreed to buy 128 Technology, a startup based in Massachusetts, for USD 450 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The takeover adds to its software-based enterprise networking portfolio and the takeover of Mist Systems last year.

Juniper said the combined portfolio will allow it to lead and accelerate the industry transformation from network-centric SD-WANs to user-centric AI-driven WANs. 128 Technology's main product is the Session Smart Router, a software-based router that delivers application visibility, control and security and can run on a variety of compute platforms or white-box CPEs. It can be deployed in virtualized environments and hosted private clouds and public clouds including AWS, Azure or Google.

128 Technology will be integrated with Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise business unit, which includes wired and wireless access and SD-WAN, all driven by Mist AI. Integration of 128 Technology with Juniper’s WAN Assurance software, the branch SRX portfolio and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant will enable customers to get even more advanced AI-driven WAN capabilities, Juniper said. This ranges from initial configuration to ongoing AIOps, including customizable service levels (down to the individual user), proactive anomaly detection, fault isolation with recommended corrective actions, self-driving network operations and AI-driven support. When coupled with Juniper Connected Security, customers also get zero-trust access, next generation firewall, web/content filtering, real-time threat intelligence and advanced threat protection for advanced protection.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. The company noted it will be slightly accretive to revenues in full-year 2021. Under the deal, 128 Technology co-founders Andry Ory (CEO) and Patrick MeLampy (COO) will join Juniper, as will president Sue Graham Johnston. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Juniper Networks
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Juniper boosts enterprise security with adaptive threat profiling, new VPN app
Published 07 Oct 2020 15:27 CET | World
Juniper Networks announced new additions to its portfolio of security products for enterprise networks. The company released its ...

Juniper to acquire Netrounds for undisclosed amount
Published 28 Sep 2020 16:48 CET | World
Juniper Networks has agreed to acquire Netrounds, a programmable, software-based active test and service assurance platform ...

Sejong Telecom picks Snet SWAN powered by 128 technology for managed SD-WAN service
Published 06 Feb 2020 11:10 CET | Korea, Republic of
128 Technology announced that South Korea's Sejong Telecom selected Snet Systems, a network integrator headquartered in Seoul, ...

128 Technology's platform to be offered by SoftBank as 'SD-WAN Type X'

Published 29 Jan 2020 14:47 CET | Japan
128 Technology announced that Japan-based SoftBank selected the 128T Networking Platform to offer its enterprise customers a ...

Juniper Networks expands enterprise portfolio with cloud-managed SD-LAN, new CPE devices
Published 03 Dec 2019 11:27 CET | World
Juniper Networks announced several enhancements to its enterprise portfolio. The same cloud-managed Juniper platform for ...

Juniper introduces cloud-delivered version of SD-WAN
Published 08 Apr 2019 17:43 CET | World
Juniper Networks has introduced the cloud-delivered version of its SD-WAN system. The company's Contrail Service Orchestration ...

128 Technology, Ribbon launch integrated SD-WAN, SBC platform

Published 18 Mar 2019 18:17 CET | World
128 Technology and Ribbon Communications launched a new integrated platform that combines 128 Technology's SD-WAN software with ...

Juniper Networks buys Mist Systems for USD 405 mln

Published 04 Mar 2019 14:47 CET | World | Update: 05 Mar 2019 08:58 CET
Juniper Networks has agreed to acquire Mist Systems, a specialist in AI cloud-managed mobile networks, for USD 405 million. The ...





Related Info

Juniper boosts enterprise security with adaptive threat profiling, new VPN app
7 Oct | World | News
Juniper to acquire Netrounds for undisclosed amount
28 Sep | World | News
Sejong Telecom picks Snet SWAN powered by 128 technology for managed SD-WAN service
6 Feb | Korea, Republic of | News
128 Technology's platform to be offered by SoftBank as 'SD-WAN Type X'
29 Jan | Japan | News
Juniper Networks expands enterprise portfolio with cloud-managed SD-LAN, new CPE devices
3 Dec 2019 | World | News
Juniper introduces cloud-delivered version of SD-WAN
8 Apr 2019 | World | News
128 Technology, Ribbon launch integrated SD-WAN, SBC platform
18 Mar 2019 | World | News
Juniper Networks buys Mist Systems for USD 405 mln
4 Mar 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct 6G Symposium
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now