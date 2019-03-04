Juniper buys 128 Technology for USD 450 mln

Juniper Networks said it has agreed to buy 128 Technology, a startup based in Massachusetts, for USD 450 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The takeover adds to its software-based enterprise networking portfolio and the takeover of Mist Systems last year.
Juniper said the combined portfolio will allow it to lead and accelerate the industry transformation from network-centric SD-WANs to user-centric AI-driven WANs. 128 Technology's main product is the Session Smart Router, a software-based router that delivers application visibility, control and security and can run on a variety of compute platforms or white-box CPEs. It can be deployed in virtualized environments and hosted private clouds and public clouds including AWS, Azure or Google.
128 Technology will be integrated with Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise business unit, which includes wired and wireless access and SD-WAN, all driven by Mist AI. Integration of 128 Technology with Juniper’s WAN Assurance software, the branch SRX portfolio and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant will enable customers to get even more advanced AI-driven WAN capabilities, Juniper said. This ranges from initial configuration to ongoing AIOps, including customizable service levels (down to the individual user), proactive anomaly detection, fault isolation with recommended corrective actions, self-driving network operations and AI-driven support. When coupled with Juniper Connected Security, customers also get zero-trust access, next generation firewall, web/content filtering, real-time threat intelligence and advanced threat protection for advanced protection.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. The company noted it will be slightly accretive to revenues in full-year 2021. Under the deal, 128 Technology co-founders Andry Ory (CEO) and Patrick MeLampy (COO) will join Juniper, as will president Sue Graham Johnston.
