Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Kalaam Telecom acquires Kuwaiti ISP provider Zajil

Friday 4 June 2021 | 11:06 CET | News
Bahrain's Kalaam Telecom has announced the acquisition of Zajil International Telecom Company (KSCC), one of Kuwait's longest-established ISP and ICT services companies. The acquisition will create a combined entity with revenue of  USD 100 million, with data centres in five countries, network Point of Presence (PoPs) in 25 countries, and a subsea and land cable network that connects three continents. Kalaam will be among the top three ISPs in the GCC and will be the only operator with an ISP licence for Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Kalaam Telecom / Zajil Telecom
Countries: Bahrain / Kuwait / Middle East
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Kalaam Telecom picks Ciena to build KNOT cable system in MENA region
Published 08 Jun 2020 09:24 CET | Middle East
Middle East operator Kalaam Telecom Group has announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), a new fibre-optic ...

IceWarp partners with Kalaam Telecom to invest in Bahrain
Published 30 Sep 2019 15:24 CET | Bahrain
Czech-based IT firm IceWarp plans to invest USD 5 million in Bahrain over the next five years as it launches its Middle East hub ...

Zain Bahrain joins Middle East - Europe Terrestrial System cable venture
Published 08 Oct 2018 10:33 CET | Bahrain
Zain Bahrain has announced the introduction of the Middle East – Europe Terrestrial System (Meets), an international cable ...

Kuwait's Zajil opens PoP in Sparkle's Sicily Hub
Published 16 May 2017 11:21 CET | Africa
Sparkle, Telecom Italia Group's international operator, has announced that Kuwait-based service provider Zajil is the latest ...

GBI and Zajil Kuwait announce capacity sale agreement
Published 18 Jul 2013 09:36 CET | Middle East
Submarine cable operator Gulf Bridge International (GBI) has signed a capacity sale agreement with Kuwaiti ISP Zajil Telecom. ...

Zservices, Zajil sign Kuwait partnership deal

Published 19 Oct 2011 15:40 CET | Kuwait
Provider of Zscaler cloud security services in the Middle East Zservices has signed a partnership agreement with Kuwait ISP Zajil ...





Related Info

Kalaam Telecom picks Ciena to build KNOT cable system in MENA region
8 Jun 2020 | Middle East | News
IceWarp partners with Kalaam Telecom to invest in Bahrain
30 Sep 2019 | Bahrain | News
Zain Bahrain joins Middle East - Europe Terrestrial System cable venture
8 Oct 2018 | Bahrain | News
Kuwait's Zajil opens PoP in Sparkle's Sicily Hub
16 May 2017 | Africa | News
GBI and Zajil Kuwait announce capacity sale agreement
18 Jul 2013 | Middle East | News
Zservices, Zajil sign Kuwait partnership deal
19 Oct 2011 | Kuwait | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
04 Jun MTN analyst meeting
06 Jun OFC 2021
07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
10 Jun MultiChoice FY
10 Jun Seachange fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now