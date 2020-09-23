Edition: International
KDDI picks Starlink cellular backhaul to deliver broadband internet services to rural mobile customers

Monday 13 September 2021 | 04:02 CET | News
Japanese operator KDDI has selected SpaceX's Starlink as its network backhaul provider. The Japanese operator plans to use Starlink's cellular backhaul to deliver broadband internet services to 1,200 KDDI remote mobile towers as its network backhaul provider. As soon as 2022, KDDI plans to be able to offer an urban mobile connectivity experience to its rural mobile customers.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KDDI / SpaceX / Starlink
Countries: Japan
