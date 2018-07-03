KDDI, Samsung demo network slicing in 5G standalone network

The 5G network currently provided by KDDI achieves communication services integrated with 4G in a non-standalone configuration. For a 5G SA that KDDI will be providing in future, the operator expects to introduce network slicing. KDDI expects this to help it provide communication functions suitable for different applications or requirements according to the purpose of use in each case; for example factory automation such as sensor information collection and remote operation in the manufacturing industry, and autonomous driving and operation control in the transportation sector.
In this demonstration, KDDI and Samsung have implemented the RIC defined by the O-RAN Alliance in the base station network as a new control function that ensures communication quality established in advance. By connecting the RAN to communication devices supporting 5G SA, 5G core and MEC, the two partners report they have generated multiple network slices, including quality assurance and low latency, simultaneously even in conditions where communication is congested. KDDI claims this demo developed a technology to guarantee quality in end-to-end network by generating network slices that include not only 5G cores, but the RAN equipped with the RIC.
