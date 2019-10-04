Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

KKR acquires 49% stake in Spain's Reintel

Friday 17 December 2021 | 13:25 CET | News
Spain's national grid operator Red Electrica said it has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in its fibre-optic unit Reintel to US investment fund KKR for EUR 971 million, confirming earlier reports. The subsidiary is the country's largest dark fibre provider, with over 50,000 km of fibre-optic cable running along electricity grids and rail lines.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Hispasat / KKR / Reintel
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia
Published 22 Nov 2021 08:59 CET | Italy | Update: 22 Nov 2021 10:46 CET
US investment fund KKR has offered EUR 10.8 billion in total to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private in an approach it describes as ...

Hispasat installing satellite terminals in high voltage towers

Published 20 Oct 2021 09:42 CET | Spain
Spanish satellite operator Hispasat, now owned by national grid operator Red Electrica, said it has carried out a pilot project ...

KKR, Allianz, Axa among bidders for Spain's Reintel - report
Published 12 Oct 2021 09:51 CET | Spain
KKR, Axa and Allianz are set to take part in a forthcoming auction for a 49 percent stake in the fibre-optic unit of Spain's ...

Spain watchdog orders Red Electrica to lower Reintel fibre revenues
Published 19 Aug 2021 14:22 CET | Spain
Spain's competition and communications regulator CNMC has ordered national grid operator Red Electrica to lower the revenues ...

Nokia to upgrade communications network of Spain's Red Electrica
Published 06 Jul 2021 09:49 CET | Spain
Nokia announced a contract to modernise the communications networks of Spain's national grid operator Red Electrica (REE), owner ...

Red Electrica seeking EUR 1.3 bln for telecom business - report
Published 01 Mar 2021 10:44 CET | Spain
Spain's national grid operator Red Electrica is stepping up efforts to find a buyer for its telecommunications operations and is ...

KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
Published 01 Jun 2020 09:14 CET | Spain | Update: 01 Jun 2020 10:51 CET
Three buyout funds have launched a joint bid to take over Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth ...

Abertis closes sales of Hispasat stake to Red Electrica for EUR 933 mln
Published 04 Oct 2019 11:24 CET | Spain
Spanish toll road operator Abertis has closed the sale of its 89.7 percent stake in satellite operator Hispasat to Spain's ...





Related Info

KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia
22 Nov | Italy | News
Hispasat installing satellite terminals in high voltage towers
20 Oct | Spain | News
KKR, Allianz, Axa among bidders for Spain's Reintel - report
12 Oct | Spain | News
Spain watchdog orders Red Electrica to lower Reintel fibre revenues
19 Aug | Spain | News
Nokia to upgrade communications network of Spain's Red Electrica
6 Jul | Spain | News
Red Electrica seeking EUR 1.3 bln for telecom business - report
1 Mar | Spain | News
KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
1 Jun 2020 | Spain | News
Abertis closes sales of Hispasat stake to Red Electrica for EUR 933 mln
4 Oct 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Dec World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum
20 Dec Micron Technology fiscal Q1
21 Dec Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q2
21 Dec Blackberry fiscal Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q3
23 Dec Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2021 Q3
24 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now