KPN lead on Dutch mobile market erodes in 2019 as T-Mobile, Vodafone take customers

T-Mobile added nearly 1.6 million retail customers in 2019, including 1.3 million acquired with Tele2, to reach a total of 5.6 million at year-end. The growth was entirely in postpaid, including in Q4, when it added 83,000 postpaid subscribers. Its new fixed-mobile offer ‘Uit en Thuis’ likely gave a boost to quarterly subscriber growth and helped take the company to over 92 percent of retail customers on postpaid.
Vodafone also fared well in the postpaid market, adding 76,000 subscribers in Q4 and 269,000 over the full year. Its postpaid base was up 6.4 percent year-on-year to nearly 4.5 million at year-end, supported also by its fixed-mobile offers with Ziggo as well as growth in the business market. Postpaid made up 88.5 percent of Vodafone’s retail customer base at year-end.
KPN is the only operator with a significant prepaid business still. In line with an overall contraction in the prepaid segment, KPN’s retail prepaid base shrunk by almost 21 percent in 2019 to just under 1.1 million customers, or nearly 17 percent of its retail business. Not all of these lost Sims were converted to postpaid, as KPN also shed 42,000 postpaid retail subscribers last year. In total, its retail base fell 4.8 percent in 2019 to 6.5 million customers.
"KPN’s efforts to focus more on the high-value parts of the mobile market are having limited success," said Alejandra van de Roer, Telecompaper’s senior research analyst for the mobile market. "It withdrew from the low end of the market with the discontinuation of the Telfort brand in 2019, but has yet to accelerate growth at the main KPN brand. This will be a challenge in 2020 as competition from T-Mobile and VodafoneZiggo remains intense."
The above figures are based on Telecompaper’s Dutch Mobile Operators Q4 2019 report, which will be published in March. The quarterly report provides a full analysis of all the KPIs and trends on the mobile market, including a five-year revenue forecast. To order a copy of the latest edition of the report or receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions