Wireless

KPN to launch 5G network from 28 July, introduces dedicated business services

Friday 24 July 2020 | 11:08 CET | News

Dutch operator KPN announced its 5G network will launch 28 July, a week after the company secured key spectrum in the 700 MHz band auction. Any customers with a 5G device can access the network, and new customised services for businesses will be introduced on the network. 

The initial launch of the Huawei 5G mobile network will cover most of the Randstad and Eindhoven, reaching around half the population. The operator aims to reach coverage for two-thirds of the population by year-end and national coverage in 2021. 

The 5G launch is part of a wider upgrade of the mobile network, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. The upgraded network already offers 4G customers around 50 percent higher speeds. 5G customers also will see a significant increase in upload speeds and lower latency. 

KPN sees the most potential for 5G initially in the business sector, for services such as security, healthcare, transport, logistics and manufacturing. Consumers will benefit more from increased capacity and new services like streaming entertainment when the 3.5 GHz band comes available, expected in 2022. 

For business customers, the operator is starting with three dedicated services: customised mobile coverage for indoor spaces, including private networks, where customers want to use new wireless applications; priority network access for critical data in order to avoid congestion risks; and guaranteed bandwidth at specific locations such as factory or business sites to ensure key applications like remote controls. 

KPN has been testing 5G for around two years already, in numerous trials with customers and partners in order to develop the business case for various verticals. Several 5G field labs have been set up in places like the port of Rotterdam and Eindhoven tech hub


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

KPN activeert 5G op 28 juli, biedt slicing voor industrie
Published 24 Jul 2020 10:51 CET | Netherlands
Op dinsdag 28 juli activeert KPN zijn vernieuwde mobiele netwerk in Nederland, met meer snelheid en capaciteit,  zowel indoor als ...

Dutch 5G spectrum auction raises EUR 1.23 billion
Published 22 Jul 2020 08:35 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch mobile spectrum auction, started 29 June, has finished with total proceeds of EUR 1.23 billion. The three mobile ...

KPN, Telenet, Eurofiber join new 5G Blueprint project, welcome EUR 10 mln EU grant
Published 17 Jun 2020 09:46 CET | Europe
5G Blueprint is a public-private partnership made up of 28 parties from the Netherlands, Belgium's Flanders, Switzerland and the ...

Vodafone starts 5G network in half of the Netherlands, via own 1800 MHz spectrum
Published 28 Apr 2020 08:58 CET | Netherlands | Update: 28 Apr 2020 15:05 CET
Vodafone has launched its 5G network across half of the Netherlands, with full coverage expected for end-July. All Vodafone ...

KPN puts 5G Ready Unlimited on promo
Published 16 Apr 2020 16:43 CET | Netherlands
KPN is promoting on its website a 5G ready variant of its unlimited mobile data subscription on its own website. The offering is ...

KPN demos 5G at Rotterdam shop
Published 02 Mar 2020 15:38 CET | Netherlands
KPN announced live demonstrations of 5G services in its shops. At the KPN XL shop in Rotterdam Alexandrium, visitors can try out ...

KPN opens 5G field lab at Eindhoven Brainport Industries Campus
Published 21 Feb 2020 13:02 CET | Netherlands
KPN announced the opening of a second site for its Industry 5G FieldLab, at the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven. ...

KPN starts swapping out mobile radio network with new Huawei equipment
Published 22 Nov 2019 11:04 CET | Netherlands
KPN has started the the upgrade of its mobile network with equipment from Huawei. After a preparatory phase, the company has ...

Shell tests 5G applications at Pernis refinery with KPN
Published 25 Oct 2019 12:38 CET | Netherlands
Shell and KPN have started a 5G Field Lab in Rotterdam. The Shell Pernis site, Europe's largest oil refinery, has been covered ...

KPN successfully tests 5G network between Rotterdam and the Hague
Published 08 Oct 2019 10:03 CET | Netherlands | Update: 08 Oct 2019 10:37 CET
KPN said it has successfully tested its 5G network between different locations in the Netherlands. The company made phone and ...





