KPN to launch 5G network from 28 July, introduces dedicated business services

Dutch operator KPN announced its 5G network will launch 28 July, a week after the company secured key spectrum in the 700 MHz band auction. Any customers with a 5G device can access the network, and new customised services for businesses will be introduced on the network.
The initial launch of the Huawei 5G mobile network will cover most of the Randstad and Eindhoven, reaching around half the population. The operator aims to reach coverage for two-thirds of the population by year-end and national coverage in 2021.
The 5G launch is part of a wider upgrade of the mobile network, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. The upgraded network already offers 4G customers around 50 percent higher speeds. 5G customers also will see a significant increase in upload speeds and lower latency.
KPN sees the most potential for 5G initially in the business sector, for services such as security, healthcare, transport, logistics and manufacturing. Consumers will benefit more from increased capacity and new services like streaming entertainment when the 3.5 GHz band comes available, expected in 2022.
For business customers, the operator is starting with three dedicated services: customised mobile coverage for indoor spaces, including private networks, where customers want to use new wireless applications; priority network access for critical data in order to avoid congestion risks; and guaranteed bandwidth at specific locations such as factory or business sites to ensure key applications like remote controls.
KPN has been testing 5G for around two years already, in numerous trials with customers and partners in order to develop the business case for various verticals. Several 5G field labs have been set up in places like the port of Rotterdam and Eindhoven tech hub.
