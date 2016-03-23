KT acquires 10% stake in Hyundai Robotics for KRW 50 billion

South Korean operator KT has signed a cooperation agreement and investment contracts with Hyundai Robotics. The two partners plan to collaborate on digital transformation based on 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart factory applications. Under the terms of the deals, KT will acquire a 10 percent equity stake in Hyundai Robotics for KRW 50 billion.
KT also signed a business cooperation agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings for joint efforts toward digital transformation. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in May 2019 and the new contracts are designed to enhance their ongoing collaboration to spread digital transformation based on 5G, AI and smart factory. The two partners plan to accelerate joint development of intelligent service robots, technological research in autonomous driving, and smart factory services.
KT will undertake software development and applications related to intelligent service robots and autonomous driving, while Hyundai Robotics will be responsible for hardware development and manufacturing. This is expected to lead to the introduction of intelligent robots that not only provide hotel amenities but also serve food and beverages at restaurants, and cleaning patrol robots loaded with cleaning and security functions. For entry into the service robot market, the two parties also plan to develop collaborative robots for small factories and large franchise stores.
For a smart factory, KT will provide communication technology, cloud, ICT services, and related bundle products, while Hyundai Robotics will supply robots and relevant solutions. In particular, the combination of KT's smart factory services dubbed ‘5G Factory Makers’, and Hyundai Robotics' Hyundai Robot Management System (HRMS) is expected to heighten smart factory process analysis, production management and predictive maintenance. The toolkits of both sides will also be applied jointly for smart hospitals and logistics.
Along with its equity participation in Hyundai Robotics, KT will seek an exchange of human resources to help refine elevation of Hyundai Robotics' competitiveness in robotics and smart factory.
KT and Hyundai Heavy Industries will draw up details of their collaboration, particularly through a new senior committee on joint efforts in smart services, digital transformation, AI and ICT, as well as other business opportunities. The group will include KT President Ku and Hyundai Heavy Industries senior executive vice-president Chung Kisun.
Back in November 2019, KT and Hyundai Heavy Industries announced their 5G-based business cooperation, focusing on smart factory and smart shipbuilding. In February 2020, they launched the ‘AI One Team’, and two months later, KT and Hyundai Robotics introduced the ‘N Bot’, an upgrade from KT's second-generation GiGA Genie hotel robot. It was followed by the signing with Hyundai Construction Equipment of a memorandum of understanding for "joint development and commercialization of 5G smart construction equipment and industrial vehicle platform".
