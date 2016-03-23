Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

KT acquires 10% stake in Hyundai Robotics for KRW 50 billion

Thursday 18 June 2020 | 12:18 CET | News

South Korean operator KT has signed a cooperation agreement and investment contracts with Hyundai Robotics. The two partners plan to collaborate on digital transformation based on 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart factory applications. Under the terms of the deals, KT will acquire a 10 percent equity stake in Hyundai Robotics for KRW 50 billion.

KT also signed a business cooperation agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings for joint efforts toward digital transformation. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in May 2019 and the new contracts are designed to enhance their ongoing collaboration to spread digital transformation based on 5G, AI and smart factory. The two partners plan to accelerate joint development of intelligent service robots, technological research in autonomous driving, and smart factory services.

KT will undertake software development and applications related to intelligent service robots and autonomous driving, while Hyundai Robotics will be responsible for hardware development and manufacturing. This is expected to lead to the introduction of intelligent robots that not only provide hotel amenities but also serve food and beverages at restaurants, and cleaning patrol robots loaded with cleaning and security functions. For entry into the service robot market, the two parties also plan to develop collaborative robots for small factories and large franchise stores.

For a smart factory, KT will provide communication technology, cloud, ICT services, and related bundle products, while Hyundai Robotics will supply robots and relevant solutions. In particular, the combination of KT's smart factory services dubbed ‘5G Factory Makers’, and Hyundai Robotics' Hyundai Robot Management System (HRMS) is expected to heighten smart factory process analysis, production management and predictive maintenance. The toolkits of both sides will also be applied jointly for smart hospitals and logistics. 

Along with its equity participation in Hyundai Robotics, KT will seek an exchange of human resources to help refine elevation of Hyundai Robotics' competitiveness in robotics and smart factory. 

KT and Hyundai Heavy Industries will draw up details of their collaboration, particularly through a new senior committee on joint efforts in smart services, digital transformation, AI and ICT, as well as other business opportunities. The group will include KT President Ku and Hyundai Heavy Industries senior executive vice-president Chung Kisun.

Back in November 2019, KT and Hyundai Heavy Industries announced their 5G-based business cooperation, focusing on smart factory and smart shipbuilding. In February 2020, they launched the ‘AI One Team’, and two months later, KT and Hyundai Robotics introduced the ‘N Bot’, an upgrade from KT's second-generation GiGA Genie hotel robot. It was followed by the signing with Hyundai Construction Equipment of a memorandum of understanding for "joint development and commercialization of 5G smart construction equipment and industrial vehicle platform".


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Hyundai / KT
Countries: Korea, Republic of
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

LG, KT, Uplus partner on AI research
Published 04 Jun 2020 11:23 CET | Korea, Republic of
LG, KT and Uplus plan to create synergy with their AI technologies. "LG Uplus and KT have their superiorities in the sector based ...

KT, SK Telecom, LG Uplus mull acquisition of cable TV operator Hyundai HCN - report
Published 28 May 2020 09:22 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea's three major operators KT, SK Telecom and LG Uplus have submitted non-binding indicative offers to acquire Hyundai ...

KT, Hyundai to develop 5G-based smart factory services

Published 07 Nov 2019 06:51 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean mobile operator KT and shipbuilding conglomerate Hyundai Heavy Industries Group have teamed up to develop smart ...

KT targets 1.5 mln GiGa Genie platform users by year-end
Published 09 May 2018 12:19 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator KT has enhanced its AI-powered services for children, with the aim of increasing the number of users of its ...

South Korea, private sector spearhead AI with new centre
Published 23 Mar 2016 11:22 CET | Korea, Republic of
The South Korean government said it will put KRW 1 trillion into the artificial intelligence industry by 2020, Yonhap reported, ...





Related Info

LG, KT, Uplus partner on AI research
4 Jun | Korea, Republic of | News
KT, SK Telecom, LG Uplus mull acquisition of cable TV operator Hyundai HCN - report
28 May | Korea, Republic of | News
KT, Hyundai to develop 5G-based smart factory services
7 Nov 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
KT targets 1.5 mln GiGa Genie platform users by year-end
9 May 2018 | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korea, private sector spearhead AI with new centre
23 Mar 2016 | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jun Cisco Live!
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
22 Jun Telkom FY results
22 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
24 Jun Blackberry fiscal Q1
24 Jun TPG EGM on Vodafone merger
24 Jun OTE AGM
24 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now