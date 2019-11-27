Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Kudelski sees EBITDA exceeding outlook expectations in 2020

Friday 22 January 2021 | 09:28 CET | News
Kudelski Group said that, based on its preliminary results, its EBITDA for the fiscal year 2020 exceeded the initial outlook of USD 45 to USD 55 million. Kudelski saw the Digital TV business performing above expectations in the second half of last year, supported by robust recurring business, cost reductions and a positive one-off pension accounting effect. The European Digital TV business overperformed, too, based on the initial outlook, with a strong momentum in Q4. The group added new customers to the analytics business. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Kudelski Group / Skidata
Countries: Switzerland / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Kudelski to help secure Naxoo IoT network
Published 13 Nov 2020 08:32 CET | Switzerland
The Kudelski Group said it has extended the partnership agreement with Naxoo, the cable operator of the City of Geneva. Under the ...

Kudelski slashes FY outlook after H1 revenues fall 20%
Published 20 Aug 2020 10:57 CET | World
Kudelski Group has lowered sharply its forecast for full-year profits after a drop in results in the first half of 2020 due to ...

Kudelski launches IoT security for automotive, industrial based on STM connectivity
Published 11 Mar 2020 09:23 CET | World
Kudelski announced the availability of its Kudelski IoT Security Platform integrated with ST4SIM eSIM products from ...

Kudelski to secure devices connecting to Azure IoT in new partnership with Microsoft

Published 27 Nov 2019 09:37 CET | World
The Kudelski Group integrated its IoT Security Platform with Microsoft Azure IoT, enabling IoT device manufacturers and product ...





Related Info

Kudelski to help secure Naxoo IoT network
13 Nov 2020 | Switzerland | News
Kudelski slashes FY outlook after H1 revenues fall 20%
20 Aug 2020 | World | News
Kudelski launches IoT security for automotive, industrial based on STM connectivity
11 Mar 2020 | World | News
Kudelski to secure devices connecting to Azure IoT in new partnership with Microsoft
27 Nov 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan Edgeware EGM
25 Jan The Things Conference 2021
26 Jan Verizon Communications Q4 2020
26 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
26 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
26 Jan Meetup MENA
27 Jan KPN Q4 2020
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan MediaTek Q4 2020
27 Jan Calix Q4 2020
27 Jan Facebook Q4 2020
27 Jan AT&T Q4 2020
27 Jan Corning Q4 2020
27 Jan Uptime
28 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2020
28 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2020
28 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2020
28 Jan Comcast Q4 2020
28 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2020
28 Jan Skyworks fiscal Q1
28 Jan 8x8 fiscal Q3
29 Jan Charter Communications Q4 2020
29 Jan Telia Q4 2020
29 Jan Ericsson Q4 2020
29 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now