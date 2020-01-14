Last week in telecoms: bond deals for Digital Realty, Altice Europe, Cellnex and a look back at 2019

It has been quiet so far on the telecoms front in 2020. A number of companies turned to the debt markets, but not much else happened. We use the opportunity to take a closer look back at 2019. It was generally a terrific year for equity investors, with the S&P 500 index up 24.8 percent for the year. Alas, not so for telecoms investors in Europe. The Telecompaper European Telecoms Services index was up just 7.5 percent, seriously trailing the S&P 500.
As to the start of 2020, we have seen Digital Realty, Altice Europe and Cellnex do a number of debt deals. Digital Realty is paying the lowest rates: just 0.125 percent on a 2022 note and 1.5 percent on a 2030 note. Altice Europe is paying 2.25 percent on a 2025 series. Contrast this with Cellnex's 1.0 percent on a 7-year bond.
Back to 2019. Forthnet, a financially troubled Greek ISP, took the top spot, gaining 263 percent on takeover speculation. It was closely followed by (highly leveraged) Altice Europe, up 238 percent. The worst stock in our basket was Intelsat, down 68 percent on a deteriorating perspective on the value of its US spectrum holdings. SES fell 25 percent for the same reason.
The other major underperformers were three German companies, suffering from the outcome of the nation's 5G spectrum auction. The auction upgraded 1&1 Drillisch to MNO (mobile network operator) status, but the stock was down 49 percent. Telefonica Deutschland lost 24 percent and United Internet 23 percent.
The largest holdings in our index contributed unfavorably to it. Deutsche Telekom ended 2019 down 1.7 percent and Vodafone Group lost 4.0 percent. Just a single segment contributed unambiguously in a positive sense: the infrastructure operators (fibre, towers and data centres). Digital Realty (+12%), Retelit (+16%), Inwit (+46%), Zayo (+52%), InterXion (+55%), Equinix (+66%), Cellnex (+71%) and Intred (+81%). It is safe to say that this section of the market underwent a big rerating in 2019.
A final word about potential takeover candidates, the companies that have been the subject of rumors and speculation to that end, and the ones that were actually the subject of an offer. We have already mentioned Forthnet (+263%). Others include Italian Go Internet (+2.7%), KPN (+2.8%), Tele Columbus (-3.6%) and Zayo (+52%). Manx Telecom (May), NextGenTel (June), KCom (August) and DNA (December) were taken off the stock exchange in private deals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions