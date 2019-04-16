Edition: International
LG wins patent infringement ruling against TCL at Mannheim district court

Tuesday 9 March 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
LG said it has won a lawsuit against Chinese handset manufacturer TCL for patent infringement in the German district court of Mannheim. LG Electronics filed lawsuits against TCL in the district courts of Mannheim and Dusseldorf. LG claims TCL implemented technologies in its handsets that infringe three of LG's standard essential patents that cover key areas of LTE handsets: minimising the loss of packet transmission, control timers for uplink synchronisation, and interference reduction in the uplink synchronising process.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: LG / TCL
Countries: Germany / World
This article is part of dossier

LTE

::: more

