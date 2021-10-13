Edition: International
Liberty Global mulling sale of Telenet's 3,000 antennas - report

Wednesday 13 October 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Telenet parent Liberty Global is thinking of selling the antenna portfolio of Telenet, in a deal that could bring in at least EUR 600 million, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Talks are ongoing. According to Belgian daily De Tijd, Liberty Global has hired Goldman Sachs to help it sell the full portfolio of 3,000 antennas.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex / Liberty Global / Orange / SFR / Telenet / T-Mobile / Vodafone
Countries: Belgium
