Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Liberty LatAm agrees to sell fibre assets to complete AT&T Puerto Rico buy

Monday 26 October 2020 | 10:51 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Liberty Latin America (LLA) said it has entered into a consent judgment with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its acquisition of AT&T’s operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The DOJ finally cleared the transaction over a year after it was reached but required LLA to divest certain fibre-based assets and customer accounts in Puerto Rico to ensure price competition. Separately, LLA confirmed that it agreed to sell part of its B2B landline business in Puerto Rico to local operator WorldNet for an undisclosed amount to secure the DOJ's approval.

In its statement, LLA said it now intends to close the transaction on 31 October around 13 months after agreeing to acquire AT&T’s operators in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin for USD 1.95 billion in cash. The deal includes network assets, leases and real estate plus 1.1 million mobile subscribers and contracts, with around 1,300 current AT&T employees set to move over to Liberty Latin America. AT&T will retain FirstNet responsibilities and relationships as well as Directv and certain global business customer relationships. 

WorldNet is based in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and is the largest locally-owned telecommunications provider in the territory.  The DOJ said LLA and AT&T are two of the three biggest wireline providers in Puerto Rico, and own two of the three most extensive fibre infrastructures on the island. As a result, it approved WorldNet as the acquirer of certain LLA fibre assets to preserve “vigorous competition for enterprise customers in Puerto Rico.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / Liberty Latin America
Countries: Puerto Rico / Virgin Islands (U.S.)
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

AT&T extends 5G to all Puerto Rico territories, USVI
Published 16 Oct 2020 14:20 CET | Puerto Rico
AT&T Puerto Rico has finalised the rollout of 5G networks across the territory and extended the service to the US Virgin Islands, ...

Seven bidders vie for FCC's Puerto Rico and USVI fixed broadband funding
Published 23 Sep 2020 12:11 CET | Puerto Rico
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the receipt of a total of 7 applications for funding under the 'Uniendo a ...

Liberty Puerto Rico rolls out voice-controlled Hub TV platform
Published 17 Sep 2020 14:41 CET | Puerto Rico
Liberty Puerto Rico has officially launched a new video product dubbed Hub TV, developed by parent company Liberty Latin America ...

Liberty Latin America Q2 sales drop 13.6% on Covid-19 and forex effects
Published 06 Aug 2020 10:58 CET | Caribbean
Liberty Latin America (LLA) has reported revenues of USD 849 million for the second quarter of 2020, down 13.6 percent from the ...

FCC approves USD 238 mln Puerto Rico and USVI mobile broadband funding
Published 16 Jun 2020 11:00 CET | Puerto Rico
The Federal Communications Commission has approved USD 237.9 million in funding over three years to expand, improve and harden ...

Liberty Puerto Rico issues USD 90 mln senior notes to fund AT&T deal
Published 27 May 2020 11:30 CET | Puerto Rico
Liberty Latin America announced that its Liberty Puerto Rico subsidiary successfully issued USD 90 million in senior secured ...

Liberty Latin America Q1 revenue up 2% on customer gains, withdraws guidance
Published 06 May 2020 12:23 CET | Caribbean
Liberty Latin America (LLA) reported revenues of USD 931 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 1.6 percent on a rebased basis ...

FCC grants AT&T temporary spectrum access for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands during Covid-19 pandemic
Published 27 Mar 2020 11:20 CET | Virgin Islands (U.S.)
The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau granted Special Temporary Authority to AT&T to use additional spectrum to serve ...

AT&T sells Puerto Rico, USVI assets to Liberty Latin America for USD 1.95 bln
Published 09 Oct 2019 16:46 CET | Puerto Rico
AT&T has agreed to sell its operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America for USD 1.95 billion in ...





Related Info

AT&T extends 5G to all Puerto Rico territories, USVI
16 Oct | Puerto Rico | News
Seven bidders vie for FCC's Puerto Rico and USVI fixed broadband funding
23 Sep | Puerto Rico | News
Liberty Puerto Rico rolls out voice-controlled Hub TV platform
17 Sep | Puerto Rico | News
Liberty Latin America Q2 sales drop 13.6% on Covid-19 and forex effects
6 Aug | Caribbean | News
FCC approves USD 238 mln Puerto Rico and USVI mobile broadband funding
16 Jun | Puerto Rico | News
Liberty Puerto Rico issues USD 90 mln senior notes to fund AT&T deal
27 May | Puerto Rico | News
Liberty Latin America Q1 revenue up 2% on customer gains, withdraws guidance
6 May | Caribbean | News
FCC grants AT&T temporary spectrum access for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands during Covid-19 pandemic
27 Mar | Virgin Islands (U.S.) | News
AT&T sells Puerto Rico, USVI assets to Liberty Latin America for USD 1.95 bln
9 Oct 2019 | Puerto Rico | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Akamai Technologies Q3 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct Megacable Q3 2020
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
29 Oct Swisscom Q3 2020
29 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2020
29 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
29 Oct Orange Q3 2020
29 Oct Nokia Q3 2020
29 Oct BT fiscal Q2
29 Oct Twitter Q3 2020
29 Oct Altice USA Q3 2020
29 Oct Motorola Solutions Q3 2020
29 Oct Amazon Q3
29 Oct Teleste Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now