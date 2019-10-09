Edition: International
Liberty Latin America FY sales down 3%, up in Q4 on Puerto Rico surge

Monday 1 March 2021 | 09:28 CET | News
Liberty Latin America (LLA) reported revenues of USD 3.77 billion in 2020 as a whole, down 3 percent year on year and strongly impacted by the effects on its business of the Covid-19 pandemic, above all at its Cable & Wireless (CWC) unit, and the appreciation of the US dollar in relation to the Chilean peso, affecting Chile's VTR/Cabletica. However, LLA said revenues surged 13 percent year on year to USD 1.10 billion in the final quarter of 2020 due to the addition of USD 174 million in revenue from its USD 1.95 billion acquisition of AT&T's assets in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands,

Categories: General
Companies: Cable & Wireless / Cabletica / Liberty Latin America / VTR
Countries: Caribbean / Latin America
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

