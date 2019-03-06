Edition: International
IT

Logitech lifts sales and profits in Q1, raises FY outlook

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 09:56 CET | News

Logitech said its sales in the first quarter to 30 June of fiscal year 2021 grew by 23 percent in US dollars and 25 percent in constant currency year-on-year to USD 791.89 million. Gross profits rose from USD 238.97 in Q1 last year to USD 305.73 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Operating income progressed to USD 83.42 million from USD 47.46 million in the same period the prior year.

Net income increased, too, to USD 72.07 million in the current first quarter. Cash flow from operations was USD 119 million, compared with USD 37 million in the same period a year ago 

Based on these results, Logitech is raising its sales outlook for the fiscal year 2021 from mid single-digit growth, to between 10 percent and 13 percent growth in constant currency. It also raised its annual outlook for non-GAAP operating income from the USD 380-USD 400 million range, to USD 410-USD 425 million. The company's strategy focuses on four long-term trends, assuming that more people will work from home, video calls will replace audio calls, esports will become as popular as conventional sports, and billions of people worldwide will create content, said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer.


