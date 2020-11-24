Edition: International
Lumen sells LatAm unit to Stonepeak for USD 2.7 bln

Monday 26 July 2021 | 14:48 CET | News
Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, has confirmed an agreement to sell its Latin American business to investment firm Stonepeak for USD 2.7 billion. AustralianSuper, Australia's largest pension fund, is also investing alongside Stonepeak in the transaction. Under the terms of the deal, Lumen's Latin America business will operate as an independent, US-based portfolio company of Stonepeak and its leadership team and organisation will remain in place, led by Hector Alonso, Lumen's president for the region.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CenturyLink / Lumen
Countries: Latin America
