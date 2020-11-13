Edition: International
Magenta Telekom sees 200% increase in internet telephony, video conferencing use in 2020

Monday 1 March 2021 | 10:01 CET | News
Magenta Telekom recorded a 200 percent increase in internet telephony and video conferencing use in 2020 thanks to the shift to home office working caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Der Standard reports, citing a press conference by CEO Andres Bierwirth. The company saw a 35 percent increase in data use over the network in 2020, while gaming increased by 150 percent.

Categories: General
Companies: Magenta Telekom
Countries: Austria
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

LTE

::: more

