Major telecom firm seeks to lay 160 km of fibre in Nigerian state Ekiti

A major telecommunications infrastructure provider has approached the Ekiti State government for approval to lay 160 kilometre of fibre across the state, BusinessDay reported. Akin Oyebode, special adviser for Investment, Trade and Innovation at Ekiti Government, said this follows the state's decision to reduce the charge for the right of way for fibre cables to NGN 145 per meter from NGN 4,500. The project means Ekiti will get over NGN 76 million in revenue if it approves the deal.
By May, six states had complied with the agreement reached with Ali Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, to adopt the NEC-approved NGN 145 right of way fee for one linear metre of fibre cable laid. Ekiti State was the first to announce in May it was reverting to NGN 145 from NGN 4,500. Imo, Plateau and Katsina states soon followed. Kaduna and Kwara States took a different turn, announcing a record zero and NGN 1 fees, respectively.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions