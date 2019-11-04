Edition: International
Major telecom firm seeks to lay 160 km of fibre in Nigerian state Ekiti

Friday 10 July 2020 | 09:42 CET | News

A major telecommunications infrastructure provider has approached the Ekiti State government for approval to lay 160 kilometre of fibre across the state, BusinessDay reported. Akin Oyebode, special adviser for Investment, Trade and Innovation at Ekiti Government, said this follows the state's decision to reduce the charge for the right of way for fibre cables to NGN 145 per meter from NGN 4,500. The project means Ekiti will get over NGN 76 million in revenue if it approves the deal.

By May, six states had complied with the agreement reached with Ali Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, to adopt the NEC-approved NGN 145 right of way fee for one linear metre of fibre cable laid. Ekiti State was the first to announce in May it was reverting to NGN 145 from NGN 4,500. Imo, Plateau and Katsina states soon followed. Kaduna and Kwara States took a different turn, announcing a record zero and NGN 1 fees, respectively.

 




