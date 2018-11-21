Manatua consortium confirms One Polynesia cable ready for service

The announcement follows three years of planning, design, cable manufacture, and cable laying. Since completing the cable lay in January this year, the focus has been on commissioning and testing to confirm the system functions to specifications prior to handover. Manatua is a collaboration started in April 2017 with the signing of an international treaty by the President of French Polynesia, the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, the Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa, and the Premier of the Government of Niue.
The cable connects Tahiti and Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, Niue and Samoa. It is the first submarine cable in the Cook Islands and Niue, which until now have relied on satellite connectivity.
Once operational, the Manatua cable is designed to provide service for at least 25 years. The system comprises two optical fibre pairs, each capable of carrying data at 10 Tbps. Citizens of the consortium countries will benefit from Manatua as each operator works to make the new infrastructure available to retailers for incorporation into their local connectivity products and services.
