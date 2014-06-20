Edition: International
Broadband

Maroc Telecom fined MAD 3.3 bln for restricting competition on fixed market

Monday 3 February 2020 | 09:17 CET | News

Morocco’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency has fined Maroc Telecom MAD 3.3 billion (EUR 311 million) for anti-competitive practices. This follows a complaint from rival Wana (Inwi) over the incumbent's failure to comply with regulations on local loop unbundling. 

The ANRT opened an investigation in May 2017. It found Maroc Telecom had been blocking access to unbundling on its network and the fixed market since at least 2013. This was found to be an abuse of its dominant position, in violation of competition law. 

Maroc Telecom may face further daily fines if it does not comply with injunctions from the regulator aimed at improving competition on the broadband and fixed voice markets. 

 

 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: ANRT / Maroc Telecom / WANA
Countries: Morocco
