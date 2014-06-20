Maroc Telecom fined MAD 3.3 bln for restricting competition on fixed market

Morocco’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency has fined Maroc Telecom MAD 3.3 billion (EUR 311 million) for anti-competitive practices. This follows a complaint from rival Wana (Inwi) over the incumbent's failure to comply with regulations on local loop unbundling.
The ANRT opened an investigation in May 2017. It found Maroc Telecom had been blocking access to unbundling on its network and the fixed market since at least 2013. This was found to be an abuse of its dominant position, in violation of competition law.
Maroc Telecom may face further daily fines if it does not comply with injunctions from the regulator aimed at improving competition on the broadband and fixed voice markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions