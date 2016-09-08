Edition: International
McAfee to be acquired by investors group for over USD 14 bln

Tuesday 9 November 2021 | 09:10 CET | News
McAfee entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International and Permira Advisers, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: Intel / McAfee
Countries: World
