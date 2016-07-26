Edition: International
Mediaset, Vivendi agree to end longstanding legal conflict

Tuesday 4 May 2021 | 09:25 CET | News
Mediaset and its second-largest investor Vivendi have reached an agreement to end years of legal conflict that will see the French media giant reduce its stake in the Italian commercial broadcaster over a five-year period. "Vivendi, Fininvest and Mediaset are pleased to announce that they have come to a global agreement to put an end to their disputes by waiving all litigation and claims between them," announced the companies in a joint statement.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Dailymotion / Mediaset / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
