Broadband

MENA SVoD subscriptions to more than double by 2026

Thursday 11 February 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
 The 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region are set to have 32.65 million subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) customers by 2026, up from the 14.16 million recorded at the end of 2020, says a report from Digital TV Research. Turkey will remain the market leader by a considerable distance, with nearly 14 million subscriptions by 2026.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / HBO / Netflix / OSN
Countries: Africa / Middle East
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


