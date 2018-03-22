Edition: International
Wireless

Mexico's Red Compartida meets 50% coverage target ahead of schedule

Tuesday 7 January 2020 | 10:32 CET | News

Mexico’s 4G shared network (Red Compartida) has reached its goal of covering over half of the country’s population by January 2020 a month ahead of target, according to an update from the Altan Redes consortium that’s rolling out the infrastructure. The network can now be accessed by 56.3 million residents, equivalent to 50.18 percent of the population, including 10.5 million people in localities with less than 10,000 inhabitants. Red Compartida is also currently available in 30 cities as well as 57 of the country’s 111 “Pueblos Magicos” tourist destinations via infrastructure that encompasses more than 4,400 mobile sites plus over 32,350 km of fibre-optic cables and 4 data centres in Mexico City, Monterrey, Hermosillo and Merida. 

The first phase of the Red Compartida network was activated on the 700MHz band in March 2018 and covered around 32 percent of the country’s population, bringing 4.5G technology to a total of 36.2 million Mexicans. The aim is to continue expanding the network to reach 70 percent of the population by 2022 and 92.2 percent by 2024, with Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT last month setting another target of 85 percent of the population by 2023.


