Microsoft announces Mesh virtual reality system to launch for Teams in 2022

Wednesday 3 November 2021 | 09:54 CET | News
Microsoft has unveiled new products and updates at its Ignite conference. The company is joining Facebook and Cisco in the metaverse and bringing holograms to Teams and has also developed a new collaboration system for Office users called Loop. In addition, the company is launching a dedicated version of the Defender security software for small businesses.

Categories: IT
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
Cisco brings AR to Webex with new Hologram platform
Published 26 Oct 2021 16:19 CET | World
Cisco is taking its Webex communications platform into the virtual world with the launch of a new augmented reality platform ...

Microsoft launches PSTN service for Teams with global carriers
Published 28 Sep 2021 10:43 CET | World
Microsoft announced that its new Operator Connect service, to bring PSTN phone services to Microsoft Teams, has gone live around ...

Microsoft updates Surface range with new laptops, foldable tablet
Published 23 Sep 2021 09:07 CET | World
Microsoft has updated its Surface hardware range ahead of the launch of Windows 11 next month. Along with new laptops and 2-in-1 ...

Microsoft to start Windows 11 roll-out on 05 October
Published 31 Aug 2021 16:50 CET | World
Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will start rolling out to customers on 05 October. The first computers loaded with the new OS ...

Microsoft buys Israeli video streaming co Peer5

Published 12 Aug 2021 08:49 CET | World
Microsoft announced that it has acquired Israel-based video streaming company, Peer5. No financial details were disclosed. ...

Microsoft to acquire RiskIQ

Published 13 Jul 2021 16:56 CET | World
Microsoft announced a definitive agreement to acquire RiskIQ, a specialist in global threat intelligence and attack surface ...

Microsoft launches Operator Connect to integrate telephony services in Teams
Published 03 Mar 2021 09:41 CET | World
Microsoft announced a new service called Operator Connect to help Teams users integrate traditional telephony services from ...

Oculus integrates more Facebook functions, plans Facebook Horizon VR space
Published 26 Sep 2019 12:20 CET | World
Facebook's Oculus unit has presented new innovations for its VR/AR devices at its Oculus Connect event. The company also ...





