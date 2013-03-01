Microsoft buys games developer Bethesda Softworks for USD 7.5 billion

Microsoft has announced a deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of games developer Bethesda Softworks, for USD 7.5 billion in cash to help drive growth in its Xbox gaming business.
Bethesda Softworks is the developer behind the popular Fallout and The Elder Scrolls gaming franchises. The acquisition will increase Microsoft's creative studio teams from 15 to 23, with Bethesda's franchises added to the Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service, which has over 15 million subscribers worldwide.
The acquisition covers publishing offices and development studios worldwide with more than 2,300 employees. It includes Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax Online Studios, MachineGames, Arkane, id Software, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with Microsoft expecting completion in the second half of FY 2021. It will have minimal impact on non-GAAP operating income in FYs 2021 and 2022.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions