Microsoft buys Nuance for USD 19.7 billion to expand in cloud healthcare market

Monday 12 April 2021 | 15:19 CET | News
Microsoft said it has agreed to buy Nuance Communications, a US-based specialist in artificial intelligence and speech technology, in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 19.7 billion including Nuance debt. The USD 56 per share offer implies a 23 percent premium to the closing price of Nuance stock on 9 April. Microsoft said the deal will enhance its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare operations, launched last year, and represents the latest step in the company's industry-specific cloud strategy.

Categories: IT
Companies: Microsoft / Nuance Communications
Countries: World
