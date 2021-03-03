Edition: International
Microsoft launches PSTN service for Teams with global carriers

Tuesday 28 September 2021 | 10:43 CET | News
Microsoft announced that its new Operator Connect service, to bring PSTN phone services to Microsoft Teams, has gone live around the world with multiple carriers. The launch is part of several new features for Teams aimed at better integrating voice calls and related features. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Genesys / inContact / Microsoft
Countries: World
Related

Colt joins Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams programme
Published 28 Sep 2021 20:49 CET | World
Colt Technology Services has joined the Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams programme, a new operator-managed service to ...

Deutsche Telekom starts to offer Operator Connect function for Microsoft Teams
Published 28 Sep 2021 16:23 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it has started to offer the new function Operator Connect worldwide for Microsoft Teams. Operator Connect ...

Liquid Intelligent launches OneVoice for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams
Published 28 Sep 2021 15:02 CET | Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies says it has become a launch partner for Microsoft's new Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. ...

NTT launches Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams
Published 28 Sep 2021 11:35 CET | Japan
NTT has announced the next phase of its alliance with Microsoft. NTT has been selected as one of the launch partners for Operator ...

Gamma joins Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams programme
Published 28 Sep 2021 10:17 CET | United Kingdom
Gamma Communications, provider of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions to businesses in the UK and Europe, has ...

BT launches new Teams-based global managed voice service
Published 28 Sep 2021 10:06 CET | World
BT has announced the launch of a new BT-branded global managed voice service, delivered through Microsoft Teams. This follows ...

Singtel launches Unified Communications Direct Connect for Microsoft Teams

Published 28 Sep 2021 08:02 CET | Singapore
Singapore operator Singtel has launches the Unified Communications (UC) Direct Connect service for Microsoft Teams. Business ...

Bouygues Telecom B2B arm offers direct routing for Microsoft Teams
Published 27 Jul 2021 11:56 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom announced that its enterprise division has started offering Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, ...

Microsoft launches Operator Connect to integrate telephony services in Teams
Published 03 Mar 2021 09:41 CET | World
Microsoft announced a new service called Operator Connect to help Teams users integrate traditional telephony services from ...





