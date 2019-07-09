Edition: International
Microsoft strengthens Azure with acquisition of Metaswitch Networks

Friday 15 May 2020 | 08:51 CET | News
Microsoft has agreed to buy Metaswitch Networks, a provider of virtualized network software and voice, data and communications services aimed at operators. No financial details were provided. The deal builds on Microsoft’s acquisition of Affirmed Networks, completed on 23 April, with Metaswitch’s cloud-native communications software expected expanding the range of offering available for the telecom industry, especially as it moves to 5G. 

Both newly-acquired companies will be used to extend the Azure platform to both deploy and grow these capabilities at scale. The focus will be on interoperability, with radio access networks (RAN), next-generation core, virtualized services, orchestration and operations support system/business support system (OSS/BSS) modernization.


