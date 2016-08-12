Edition: International
Microsoft teams up with Facebook Gaming, shuts down Mixer

Tuesday 23 June 2020 | 12:05 CET | News
Microsoft has decided to close down its video game live-streaming service Mixer and migrate the latter’s community of broadcasters and viewers to Facebook Gaming. In a blog post, Microsoft said Mixer’s growth was “out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now.” It described the new partnership with Facebook as “a key part of a broader effort from Xbox and Facebook” to bring "new experiences and opportunities" to Facebook Gaming's 700 million-plus monthly players and viewers. 

Starting on 22 July, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming, while Mixer Partners will be given partner status on Facebook’s platform. Mixer (previously called Beam) was acquired by Microsoft in 2016 but has failed to challenge Amazon-owned market leader Twitch.


 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Facebook / Microsoft
Countries: World
