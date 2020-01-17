Edition: International
Microsoft to go carbon negative by 2030, start USD 1 bln fund to help carbon reduction worldwide

Friday 17 January 2020 | 09:13 CET | News

Microsoft has announced a new goal, that it will be carbon negative by 2030. Looking further still, the company also pledges to remove from the environment all the carbon it has ever emitted since its 1975 foundation, either directly or by electrical consumption, by 2050. Microsoft added that it will also help suppliers and customers worldwide reduce their footprints. And to help in this goal, it has set up a new USD 1 billion climate innovation fund to accelerate the development of carbon reduction, capture and removal technologies. 

The new plan was unveiled at an event on the company’s Redmond campus by CEO Satya Nadella, president Brad Smith, CFO Amy Hood and chief environmental officer Lucas Joppa. 

Under the plan, Microsoft aims to cut carbon emissions by over half by 2030, both from direct emissions and for the company’s entire supply and value chain. This will include driving down direct emissions and emissions related the energy the company uses to near zero by around 2025. In addition, starting next year, carbon reduction will take an explicit role in the company’s procurement processes in its supply chain. A new annual Environmental Sustainability Report will detail the company’s impact and reduction. Finally, Microsoft said it will advocate to support public policy that pushes carbon reduction and removal opportunities. 

Separately, Microsoft announced a new Sustainability Calculator, to help companies measure the carbon emissions of their IT infrastructure and namely their Azure services. The Power BI application is aimed at Azure enterprise customers.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
