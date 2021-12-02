Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Microsoft unveils Teams Essentials standalone subscription for small businesses

Thursday 2 December 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Microsoft has unveiled Teams Essentials, its first standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. The service costs USD 4 per person, per month, providing unlimited group meetings of up to 30 hours, meetings with up to 300 people and 10 GB of cloud storage per user. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: IT
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Microsoft to offer SME cloud phone service with Teams from January
Published 23 Nov 2021 13:29 CET | World
Microsoft is updating its cloud phone service offered to small businesses using its 365 software. From the start of 2022, the ...

Zoom starts airing ads to free users in pilot scheme
Published 03 Nov 2021 10:06 CET | World
Zoom said it has rolled out a pilot advertising programme for users in certain countries. Under the trial, users on the company's ...

Microsoft announces Mesh virtual reality system to launch for Teams in 2022
Published 03 Nov 2021 09:54 CET | World
Microsoft has unveiled new products and updates at its Ignite conference. The company is joining Facebook and Cisco in the ...

Microsoft acquires Two Hat to bolster content moderation systems
Published 01 Nov 2021 11:30 CET | World
Microsoft said it acquired Two Hat, a content moderation product provider offering protection measures for online communities ...

Microsoft names Hijazi as public sector director in UAE
Published 14 Oct 2021 16:37 CET | United Arab Emirates
Microsoft has named Tareq Hijazi, former director of the company's consulting services division, as public sector director for ...

Microsoft acquires OKR software specialist Ally.io

Published 08 Oct 2021 17:20 CET | United States
Microsoft said it has acquired Ally.io, an objectives and key results (OK) software specialist based in the US. Ally.io will join ...

Microsoft launches PSTN service for Teams with global carriers
Published 28 Sep 2021 10:43 CET | World
Microsoft announced that its new Operator Connect service, to bring PSTN phone services to Microsoft Teams, has gone live around ...

Zoom passes the USD 1 billion revenue mark in Q2
Published 31 Aug 2021 09:12 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications said revenues passed the USD 1 billion mark for the first time in a quarter, as the company expanded ...

Microsoft buys Israeli video streaming co Peer5

Published 12 Aug 2021 08:49 CET | World
Microsoft announced that it has acquired Israel-based video streaming company, Peer5. No financial details were disclosed. ...

Google adds new features to Google Meet
Published 22 Apr 2021 09:43 CET | World
Google announced new features for its videoconferencing platform Google Meet. This includes a refreshed look on the web and ...





Related Info

Microsoft to offer SME cloud phone service with Teams from January
23 Nov | World | News
Zoom starts airing ads to free users in pilot scheme
3 Nov | World | News
Microsoft announces Mesh virtual reality system to launch for Teams in 2022
3 Nov | World | News
Microsoft acquires Two Hat to bolster content moderation systems
1 Nov | World | News
Microsoft names Hijazi as public sector director in UAE
14 Oct | United Arab Emirates | News
Microsoft acquires OKR software specialist Ally.io
8 Oct | United States | News
Microsoft launches PSTN service for Teams with global carriers
28 Sep | World | News
Zoom passes the USD 1 billion revenue mark in Q2
31 Aug | World | News
Microsoft buys Israeli video streaming co Peer5
12 Aug | World | News
Google adds new features to Google Meet
22 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
02 Dec Ooma fiscal Q3
03 Dec IBC 2021
03 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q3
07 Dec Veon investors day
07 Dec Baidu EGM
07 Dec Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2021-Q3
09 Dec Broadcom fiscal Q4
09 Dec Ciena fiscal Q4
09 Dec Netgear analysts meeting
09 Dec Pexip Capital Markets Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now