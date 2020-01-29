Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Microsoft unveils Windows 11 OS, adds Android app support

Friday 25 June 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
Microsoft has officially unveiled its latest operating system, Windows 11, around six years after the launch of the previous version. The new OS will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users and will start rolling out "this holiday", continuing into 2022. Microsoft said it has simplified the design of the Windows user interface, which it describes as "modern, fresh, clean and beautiful" to empower user productivity and inspire creativity. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Microsoft jumps to second place in growing UCaaS market
Published 09 Jun 2021 12:44 CET | World
Microsoft has grown from sixth to second place in the global UCaaS market in the past year, thanks to strong take-up of its Teams ...

Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support on Windows 10 in mid-2022
Published 20 May 2021 10:14 CET | World
Microsoft said in a blog post that its Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on 15 June ...

US spend on cloud services hits record USD 18.6 billion in Q1 - Canalys
Published 19 May 2021 13:01 CET | United States
Spending in the US on cloud infrastructure services reached a record USD 18.6 billion in the first quarter, up 29 percent from ...

Microsoft quarterly revenue growth accelerates to 19%, net profit up 44%
Published 28 Apr 2021 08:32 CET | World
Microsoft's revenue growth accelerated to 19 percent in its fiscal third quarter to March, for total sales of USD 41.7 billion. ...

Most UK workers want flexible working to remain - research
Published 06 Apr 2021 15:06 CET | United Kingdom
New research from Microsoft shows that the majority of UK employees want flexible working to continue as pandemic restrictions ...

Microsoft maintains quarterly revenue growth at 12% on demand for Azure, consumer products
Published 28 Oct 2020 09:02 CET | World
Microsoft maintained solid double-digit growth in its fiscal first quarter to September, thanks to demand for its cloud services ...

Microsoft dominates home-work applications market
Published 22 Sep 2020 13:14 CET | Netherlands
Microsoft is the dominant provider of applications used by home workers in the Netherlands, according to research by ...

Microsoft accelerates profit growth to 40% in December quarter
Published 29 Jan 2020 23:05 CET | World
Microsoft accelerated its growth in net earnings in the December quarter to 40 percent, for a result of USD 1.51 per share. ...





Related Info

Microsoft jumps to second place in growing UCaaS market
9 Jun | World | News
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support on Windows 10 in mid-2022
20 May | World | News
US spend on cloud services hits record USD 18.6 billion in Q1 - Canalys
19 May | United States | News
Microsoft quarterly revenue growth accelerates to 19%, net profit up 44%
28 Apr | World | News
Most UK workers want flexible working to remain - research
6 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Microsoft maintains quarterly revenue growth at 12% on demand for Azure, consumer products
28 Oct 2020 | World | News
Microsoft dominates home-work applications market
22 Sep 2020 | Netherlands | Commentary
Microsoft accelerates profit growth to 40% in December quarter
29 Jan 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now