Middle East operators collaborate to support Open RAN

Monday 12 July 2021 | 15:08 CET | News
Etisalat, STC, Zain, Mobily and Du are joining forces to push forward the implementation of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) systems on their telecom networks in the Middle East. They agreed to share their industry knowledge and experience, setting a clear path to drive innovation for the ICT sector in the region.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Du / Etisalat / Mobily / Saudi Telecom / STC / Zain Group
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

