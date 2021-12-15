Edition: International
Mobile ecosystem market competition restricted by Apple, Google duopoly - CMA

Tuesday 14 December 2021 | 14:31 CET | News
The duopoly of Apple and Google over the mobile ecosystem is limiting competition and consumer choice, according to the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Google
Countries: United Kingdom
A welcome finding. The app stores are fantastic, but who knows how much better the market could be if it was open to other competitors.
Philip Morris @ 15/12/2021 - 10:40


Marktconcurrentie voor mobiel ecosysteem beperkt door duopolie van Apple en Google - CMA
Published 14 Dec 2021 15:21 CET | United Kingdom
Het duopolie van Apple en Google over het mobiele ecosysteem beperkt de concurrentie en de keuze van de consument, stelt de ...

Marktconcurrentie voor mobiel ecosysteem beperkt door duopolie van Apple en Google - CMA
14 Dec | United Kingdom | News
