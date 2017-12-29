Edition: International
Mobile trade-in programmes returned USD 757 mln to US consumers in Q3 - study

Friday 19 November 2021 | 16:36 CET | News
Mobile trade-in programmes returned USD 757 million to US consumers in the third quarter, an increase of 33 percent on a sequential as well as annual basis. The latest study from Assurant also showed that trade-in programmes are significantly supporting the upgrade to 5G.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Assurant / Samsung
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

iPhone

::: more

Related

Vodafone Italia launches new smartphone trade-in campaign
Published 19 Nov 2021 15:02 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia announced the launch of a new smartphone trade in campaign whereby the operator pledges to pay above the market ...

Wind Hellas cooperates with Green Panda on phone trade-ins
Published 15 Nov 2021 09:57 CET | Greece
Wind Hellas contributes to sustainable development and encourages the circular economy through a new partnership with Green Panda ...

A1 Bulgaria launches handset trade-in scheme
Published 03 Nov 2021 12:25 CET | Bulgaria
A1 Bulgaria has launched an eco-initiative giving consumers the opportunity to return an old phone or tablet to an A1 store for ...

Drei Austria starts sale of refurbished smartphones

Published 29 Oct 2021 09:07 CET | Austria
Hutchison Drei Austria said it has signed a partnership agreement with the Dutch company Renewd to offer refurbished smartphones ...

Most people in the UK don't know what e-waste is - study
Published 20 Oct 2021 15:32 CET | United Kingdom
Most people (72%) in the UK don't know what e-waste is, according to a study from YouGov commissioned by giffgaff. About 68 ...

Proximus starts phone recycling competition for student clubs
Published 27 Sep 2021 14:47 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus is expanding its phone recycling campaign 'Don't Miss the Call' with a special offer for student clubs. ...

Telstra launches smartphone trade-in programme
Published 20 Sep 2021 09:06 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has introduced a smartphone trade-in programme powered by Kingfisher. Postpaid customers can now ...

US operators to offer new iPhone free with trade-in on selected plans
Published 15 Sep 2021 09:59 CET | United States
US mobile operators will be offering selected models in Apple's new iPhone 13 range free for customers trading in an eligible ...

US carriers offer up to USD 1,000 off new Samsung foldables with trade-in
Published 12 Aug 2021 11:17 CET | United States
US mobile operators are offering up to USD 1,000 off Samsung's new foldable smartphones for customers who trade in an eligible ...





