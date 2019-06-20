Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Mobilezone records lower FY revenues and EBIT, confirms outlook for 2021

Friday 12 March 2021 | 10:44 CET | News
Swiss retailer Mobilezone said its revenues decreased by CHF 86 million or 6.5 percent year-on-year in 2020 to CHF 1.23 billion from CHF 1.32 billion the prior year.  Adjusted for currency effects, revenues stood at CHF 1.28 billion last year, a 3.1 percent drop compared with 2019. EBIT stood at CHF 44.0 million in 2020 compared with CHF 59.6 million in the prior year and the EBIT margin was 3.6 percent.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Mobilezone / TalkTalk
Countries: Austria / Germany / Switzerland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Mobilezone lifts revenues in H1 but EBIT falls, confirms FY outlook

Published 21 Aug 2020 10:55 CET | Switzerland
Swiss retailer Mobilezone said its revenues increased by CHF 29 million to CHF 597 million in the first half of 2020, up from CHF ...

Mobilezone Deutschland reorganises indirect sales under new subsidiary from 01 October

Published 21 Aug 2020 09:37 CET | Germany
Mobilezone Deutschland, a subsidiary of Swiss retailer Mobilezone, has announced a strategic reorganisation with the start of a ...

Mobilezone records revenue growth, meets EBITDA expectations in FY
Published 13 Mar 2020 16:59 CET | Switzerland
Swiss retailer Mobilezone said that it recorded a 10.7 percent increase in revenues year-on-year in 2019 to CHF 1.32 billion. ...

Mobilezone finalizes acquisition of Sparhandy

Published 20 Jun 2019 10:50 CET | Germany
As a result of the acquisition, nearly 4.5 million shares were transferred to the seller along with a cash component of EUR 37.5 ...





Related Info

Mobilezone lifts revenues in H1 but EBIT falls, confirms FY outlook
21 Aug 2020 | Switzerland | News
Mobilezone Deutschland reorganises indirect sales under new subsidiary from 01 October
21 Aug 2020 | Germany | News
Mobilezone records revenue growth, meets EBITDA expectations in FY
13 Mar 2020 | Switzerland | News
Mobilezone finalizes acquisition of Sparhandy
20 Jun 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q3
16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Bango final FY
16 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q4
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now